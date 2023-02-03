Nazi symbols sprayed on 10 headstones in Hunter cemetery: police

POLICE investigating a suspected Hunter hate crime are seeking public help to find those responsible for desecrating 10 headstones.
Port Stephens-Hunter police are investigating after officers were called to the cemetery on Louth Park Road at South Maitland on Tuesday.
In a statement police said they found the grave markers "had been spray-painted with a Nazi symbol".
NSW Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark said the vandalism at the Maitland Jewish Ceremony, up a small laneway, went beyond merely defacing property.
"Vandalised Jewish gravestones were occurrences we witnessed in the Nazi era," he said.
"To see these vile displays on headstones and commemorations of loved ones that have passed is deeply distressing and concerning."
"There is no place in our society for this terrible symbol. It is our collective responsibility to speak up against and call out this hate, wherever it appears."
"Those that commit such cowardly acts should expect the full force of the law to come down on them."
Investigators established a crime scene and seized a number of items found at the site.
The items will be forensically examined, police said, and detectives are following a number of lines of inquiry.
Any members of the public with information about the incident are urged to contact police on Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.