Newcastle Knights' SB Ball, Harold Matthews sides score big wins over North Sydney Bears as 2023 NSWRL competitions begin

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated February 5 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:30am
Fletcher Sharpe. Picture Knights Media

Fletcher Sharpe bagged a hat-trick and Ethan Ferguson scored 26 points as Newcastle's SG Ball side trounced North Sydney 62-12 in one of multiple NSW Rugby League competition openers on Saturday.

