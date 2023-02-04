Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2023: Teenage sensation Archie Goodwin strikes late as Newcastle Jets come from behind to snatch draw with Perth Glory

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated February 5 2023 - 1:20am, first published February 4 2023 - 11:57pm
Angus Thurgate congratulates Reno Piscopo after the midfielder scored a spectacular goal in the Jets' 2-all draw with Perth Glory on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images

TEENAGE sensation Archie Goodwin scored a late equaliser as the Newcastle Jets twice came from behind to snatch a 2-all draw with the Perth Glory at Macedonia Park on Saturday night.

