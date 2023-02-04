TEENAGE sensation Archie Goodwin scored a late equaliser as the Newcastle Jets twice came from behind to snatch a 2-all draw with the Perth Glory at Macedonia Park on Saturday night.
With the Jets down 2-1 in the 88th minute, Goodwin latched on to a Trent Buhagiar cross after Jacob Dowse failed to clear a long ball.
It was the 18-year-old's second goal in two matches.
In an entertaining, end-to-end contest, Perth had the better of the chances and will be disappointed that they didn't close out the game.
Defenders Luke Bodnar (44th minute) and Mark Beevers (79th) opened their goal-scoring accounts in a match played in extreme heat and was stopped in each half for a drinks break
However, the Jets found a way back.
Reno Piscopo continued his rich vein of form with a spectacular strike from the outside of the box to level in the 58th minute.
Goodwin, fresh from a goal in the 4-0 rout of Brisbane, then came to the rescue in the 88th minute.
Both keepers had mixed nights. Jets' gloveman Jack Duncan could have done better for both goals but produced a great save to deny David Williams from the spot.
Cameron Cook will rue his decision not to come for the Buhagiar cross.
The point extended the jets unbeaten run to four games and moved them up a position to eighth spot on 18 points, two points behind sixth-placed Sydney FC.
"It was end to end, with both team throwing a lot of punches," Jets coach Arthur Papas said. "We had to ride a bit of luck, coming back from behind twice. It showed tremendous character to come here under extreme weather. It is a difficult place to come and I am pretty proud of the effort from the boys.
"Both teams created chances. Jack saved a penalty as well. The pleasing part is that we were behind twice at a very difficult place and we showed a lot of character to keep pushing and come away with something."
Jets' Japanese import Manabu Saito travelled but was not used.
The Jets dominated possession in the first half but went to the break down 1-0 after Luke Bodnar struck from a corner.
The centreback was unmarked at the back post and nodded home after a sloppy piece of defending from the visitors.
Jack Duncan came off his line but failed to handle the corner and it fell for Bodnar to head into an open net.
Earlier, Duncan dived to his left to tip a David Williams' penalty around the left post after Daniel Stynes fouled Keegan Jelacic in the box.
In need of a lift, Piscopo provided for the visitors in the 50th minute .
Beka Milketadze played the ball back out to Piscopo just outside the box and he struck a sweet right-foot effort which curled inside the right post.
The Jets had the ascendancy but that changed in the 79th minute.
Repelacement Adam Taggart swung a ball into the box, which should have been cleared.
Beevers ghosted in behind Matt Jurman and beat Duncan to a lofted ball and headed into the back of the net.
It was the Englishman's first goal in 13 appearances for the Glory.
Angus Thurgate went close to an equaliser in the 86th minute, curling a left foot shot which was just wide.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
