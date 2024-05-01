Newcastle Herald
Orica cops $1.2M fine for exposing Kooragang workers to deadly cobalt dust

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated May 1 2024 - 6:50pm, first published 6:30pm
The Orica plant at Kooragang. Pictures by Peter Lorimer.
ORICA has landed a $1.2 million fine for repeatedly exposing Newcastle-based workers to high-risk dust particles known to cause serious illness and death.

