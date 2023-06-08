Newcastle Herald
Orica fined $8000 for ammonia gas leak at its Kooragang Island plant

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:19am
Orica stores between 6000 and 12,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at Kooragang Island. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Orica stores between 6000 and 12,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at Kooragang Island. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Orica has been fined $8000 for an ammonia gas leak at its Kooragang Island plant that resulted in a maintenance worker being hospitalised.

