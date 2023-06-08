Orica has been fined $8000 for an ammonia gas leak at its Kooragang Island plant that resulted in a maintenance worker being hospitalised.
One ammonia detector in the immediate vicinity of the incident detected ammonia vapour on February 21. Nine other ammonia detectors did not register ammonia.
The Environment Protection Authority was not notified until two days after the incident. Orica advised that the leak was addressed immediately and only impacted the immediate vicinity of the valve.
"We're disappointed by Orica's delay in notifying the EPA of an incident in February at their Kooragang Island plant where a worker was exposed to ammonia gas and hospitalised for a number of days," EPA director, metro north operations, David Gathercole said.
"This was a serious incident and we expect far better processes by Orica when it comes to their reporting obligations.
An Orica spokeswoman said the company had apologised for not contacting the EPA immediately.
"At the time of the incident, Orica notified what it believed to be the relevant authorities including SafeWork NSW," she said.
"Orica regrets not notifying the NSW EPA in a timely manner.
"An investigation into the cause of the incident has been completed and improvements to work procedures have been implemented."
The company is continuing to provide support and assistance to the employee, his family and colleagues.
The EPA is satisfied the incident was localised. Further investigations are not required.
"We've issued Orica a $8,000 penalty infringement notice as they did not report the incident to the EPA until two days after it took place," Mr Gathercole said.
"The protection of people and the environment should be a top priority for all industries and as such we will always we'll take regulatory action against those who fail to meet their statutory and licencing obligations."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
