AN INMATE will be sentenced in the district court for punching another prisoner more than 20 times during a violent and bloody brawl in a Hunter jail.
Wade Basanovic remains behind bars and fronted Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday on charges of affray, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"I understand you're entering some pleas of guilty today, and your matter's going to be committed to the district court," magistrate Janine Lacy told him.
"Guilty, your honour," the 31-year-old replied, after each offence was read out to him.
The charges stem from two bashings in two different cells within minutes of each other inside Shortland Correctional Centre's G block on the morning of May 4, 2022.
"The matter's committed for sentence to Newcastle District Court," Ms Lacy said.
Basanovic will have his case mentioned in the higher court for the first time next month, where he will be handed a sentence date.
The court heard the assault charge would likely be taken into account when Basanovic is sentenced for the affray.
The prosecution case is that the victim, a 27-year-old man, "lunged" at Basanovic in a cell about 9.23am, who then punched him in the head.
Basanovic was captured on CCTV "repeatedly" punching the victim to his face and head more than 20 times, despite the camera being partially blocked at times, according to agreed facts.
The document detailing the offending says four other inmates were in the cell, and the victim emerged a few minutes later with blood running down his face.
About a minute later, another altercation broke out at a nearby cell.
Basanovic punched the victim again, kicked him, and struck him while holding him by his hair.
About 9.27am, the victim stood up and had a "significant amount of blood running down" the side of his face.
He was found in his cell by correctional officers about half-an-hour later and was taken to the medical clinic, before being treated in both Maitland and John Hunter hospitals.
Police were called and found dried blood in both cells, and collected a number of "blood-stained items" as part of their investigation.
Basanovic was charged on May 9, 2022.
Bryce Mitchell Harding, 32, also faces charges stemming from the alleged jailhouse attack, and appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday from custody, where he denied all charges against him.
Harding pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent; and two counts of affray.
One allegation of reckless grievous bodily harm was listed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the alternative.
Harding is separately accused of slamming the complainant's hand in a cell door about 10am that same morning, court documents show.
Harding will also front Newcastle District Court next month, where he will be handed a trial date.
Neither man made a bid for bail, and it was formally refused.
Other co-accused remain before the courts.
