Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wade Basanovic to be sentenced in Newcastle court for Shortland Correctional Centre bashing, Bryce Mitchell Harding to stand trial

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shortland Correctional Centre, where Haysam Zreika committed one count of affray, is inside Cessnock Correctional Complex. File picture
Shortland Correctional Centre, where Haysam Zreika committed one count of affray, is inside Cessnock Correctional Complex. File picture

AN INMATE will be sentenced in the district court for punching another prisoner more than 20 times during a violent and bloody brawl in a Hunter jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.