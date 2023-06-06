Newcastle Herald
Controversial real estate agent Mark Kentwell's Newcastle firm to exit PRD network after head office launches investigation

Donna Page
By Donna Page
June 7 2023 - 5:30am
PRD Presence Newcastle head Mark Kentwell has put a positive spin on his firm's exit from the PRD network.
TWO months after PRD Real Estate launched an investigation into its Newcastle franchise following "serious and concerning" allegations about its operations, the Newcastle Herald can reveal the businesses are cutting ties.

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

