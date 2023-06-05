FIREFIGHTERS have spent several hours putting out burning material at the Port of Newcastle.
Crews were called to Aurizon Port Services at Carrington just before 9.30am on Monday June 5 where 10m-high piles of copper and lead concentrate had begun to self-combust.
A senior Hunter firefighter described the fire as "deep seated" but said it did not damage any buildings at the Port of Newcastle facility.
Fire crews spent about seven hours cooling the material as Aurizon staff continually removed the top of the pile - firefighters ultimately extinguished the items smouldering underneath.
More than half a dozen Fire and Rescue NSW appliances - including a hazardous materials crew - were rotated through the scene during the day before they cleared off at about 4.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.