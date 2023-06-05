Can Dominic Young break a Newcastle Knights record before he joins the Roosters?

TOWERING winger Dominic Young is on track to stamp his name indelibly into the club's annals before leaving the Newcastle Knights at the end of this season.
Young, who will join the Sydney Roosters next season on a three-year deal, has 12 tries to his name this season from 11 appearances.
If the English international can maintain his strike rate over Newcastle's remaining 12 games - and possibly into the finals - then the club record for most tries in a season will be under siege.
Timana Tahu and Akuila Uate, both of whom represented NSW and Australia during their careers with Newcastle, share the record for the most tries scored for the Knights during a single campaign.
Tahu posted 21 tries in 2002, a feat Uate matched eight years later.
Young was unaware of those statistics until he was informed by the Newcastle Herald on Monday, but they appeared to pique his interest.
"Now you've said that, I might have an eye on that record, I guess," he said.
"It'd be nice to go out with. I'm in the running, so hopefully I can get it."
Young, who scored the second-most tries (nine) at last year's World Cup tournament, behind only Australia's Josh Addo-Carr (12), is also well placed to finish as the NRL's leading try merchant this season.
He is currently equal fifth, trailing Parramatta's Maika Sivo (15), Gold Coast rookie Alofiana Khan-Pereira (14), South Sydney's Campbell Graham (13) and the Dolphins' Jamayne Isaako (13).
Asked if it was a goal to finish as the NRL's top tryscorer - emulating Uate (2010) and fellow ex-Knights Ashley Gordon (1990) and James McManus (2013) - Young replied: "It's part of my job, scoring tries.
"I like doing it, so if I can be on top come the end of the year, that would be nice."
On the opposite flank to Young, former Gold Coast winger Greg Marzhew has scored 10 tries in nine games for the Knights this year, including a hat-trick in their 28-18 win against Manly last start.
"After the Manly game, I said to Greg: 'You're catching me up. You might have to calm down a little bit'," Young said.
"It's all fun and games. It's more about the result at the end, the two points. But if I can score tries it's always nice."
It's more about the result at the end, the two points. But if I can score tries it's always nice.- DOMINIC YOUNG
Between them, Newcastle's flankers have shared almost half of the team's 48 four-pointers this season.
Young is expected to mark Brisbane veteran Corey Oates - who scored a try in each game against him last year - at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.
"He's a big winger, similar size, which isn't something I get too often," Young said.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.