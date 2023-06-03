Newcastle Herald
Sporting Declaration: Time for Knights to seize the day

By Robert Dillon
June 4 2023 - 7:00am
The Knights celebrate winger Dominic Young's try against Manly last week. The towering Englishman has crossed the stripe 12 times in 11 games this season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
AT the halfway stage in the NRL season, the Newcastle Knights are one point outside the top eight, but will that be as close as they come to a finals berth?

