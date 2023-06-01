At a time when other sports are heavily investing in their women's game, Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan is committed to becoming the world's best No.9 in rugby union.
The Speers Point 24-year-old just hopes her code does not get left behind.
Morgan's skill set makes her a prime target for NRLW, which has quickly grown to 10 clubs and is increasingly proving attractive to athletes from rival sports with multi-year deals offering financial stability.
But, 12 months on from making her Wallaroos debut, she has become Australia's first-choice No.9 and is intent on keeping it that way.
"The sport has given me so much," Morgan told the Newcastle Herald.
"Rugby is such a global game. I love rugby league but union has given me so many opportunities and I want to give that back.
"If I leave, what does that leave for the game? I want to solidify my position at No.9. I would love to be the best nine in the world and have that legacy."
Morgan has committed to the Hunter Wildfires this Jack Scott Cup campaign.
How many games she plays in the Sydney women's premier rugby union competition depends on her Wallaroos commitments.
Morgan, who has previously played for Randwick and Easts in Jack Scott Cup, helped orchestrate Hunter's 22-18 win over previously unbeaten leaders Gordon at Chatswood Oval last Saturday.
It was her first outing for the Wildfires and came after a superb performance in Australia's 22-5 Test win over Fiji at Allianz Stadium on May 20.
Morgan, who is also studying to become a secondary mathematics school teacher, had hoped to run out again for the Wildfires on home turf this Saturday when they host Easts at No.2 Sportsground.
That now appears unlikely due to a calf complaint, which limited her to a first-half performance against Gordon.
"I've always wanted to come home and play for Wildfires," Morgan said.
"It was just finding the right timing, because when I initially wanted to play in Jack Scott Cup there wasn't a Wildfires team.
"I played with Hunter in 2017 at the NSW rugby sevens championships. That would have been the last time I played with them. It's been a long time.
"[Last weekend] was awesome. I love getting in the jersey with those girls and playing for my home town. It's not often that you get to do that, especially with women's rugby.
"I haven't played at home or at No.2 since I was playing for the Greens [Merewether] seven years ago. I was so excited to play. I have to prioritise what Rugby Australia wants so it's going to be a shame if I miss out, but I know that there will be a game soon enough that I get to play at home."
The Wallaroos have a "pretty jam-packed" year with their next outing against New Zealand in Brisbane on June 29.
The match is the first in a Pacific Four Series with the remaining two games in Ottawa, Canada against the United States (July 9) then Canada (July 15).
Morgan will be available for the Wildfires if they make the Jack Scott Cup finals then the Wallaroos look set to play in the WXV, a new international competition for women, in South Africa.
"It's a great tournament that's come up for women's rugby, a bit like a world series, and it gives us more tours, more game time and gives us more experience," Morgan said.
"I think we missed out on 17 possible Test matches through COVID. We've missed out on two years of rugby and through that a lot of the women's teams internationally have become professional.
"So we're kind of hindered a little bit because we're still fighting to be fully professional and also to get the amount of games and exposure in.
"There's 15 girls on a tier one contract [in Australia], which is super fortunate for them, but they still have to work. It's not completely liveable, so we're stepping in the right direction but it's definitely hard when you're coming against those teams that are professional."
The NSW Waratahs halfback has played 12 Tests and been to a Women's World Cup since making her debut in Brisbane in May of last year. The retirement of established Australian halfback Iliseva Batibasaga in December last year opened the door for the next generation of Wallaroos.
"I'm definitely still fighting for that position," Morgan said.
"I've still got a lot to learn and there's definitely going to be more coming into my game as I get more experience and learn more. So, I'm still developing but also confident in my position to own that position."
The Wildfires women's game against Easts on Saturday kicks off at 10.25am.
