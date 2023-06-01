Newcastle Herald
Newcastle: Rising Tide climate protesters face court for coal train incident

By Madeline Link
June 1 2023
PROTESTERS for climate action group Rising Tide that brought a coal train to a stop for hours in April crowded the stairs of Newcastle courthouse on Thursday.

