PROTESTERS for climate action group Rising Tide that brought a coal train to a stop for hours in April crowded the stairs of Newcastle courthouse on Thursday.
A courtroom had to be set aside to deal with the sheer number of people facing court for the action member Anne Hodgson said they were "forced" to take.
"I think it's a sad indictment on our society that those who are doing what is necessary for a safe climate future are the ones who are bearing the brunt of punishment," she said.
"We accept what will happen, but this is what we're going to need to continue to do, because we have to create a safe climate future for future generations."
Defence solicitor Olivia Freeman took charge of about 50 matters in court, with a number of defendants expected to plead guilty.
The climate activists were arrested after a fully-laden coal train was stopped at the Hunter River crossing at Sandgate shortly after 10am on April 16.
The action drew police from the Public Order and Riot Squad, Police Rescue, Mounted Police and Marine Command units to the scene within minutes.
Meanwhile the coal line to Kooragang Island came to a halt for hours.
Outside court, protester and final year renewable engineering student Jasmine Stuart told the Newcastle Herald she's going to keep doing what she sees as "necessary".
"Ideally I wouldn't have to break the law because I will be heard in other ways," she said.
"I've tried all sorts of environmental actions before this action, I've made changes in my own life, I've gone to protests, I've campaigned within the system, I've studied renewable energy and we're still not seeing the change that we need.
"So I'm not sure what choice I have left except for disruption, and it's a choice between disruption now or far worse disruption in the future."
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager is dealing with the matters and already 11 cases have been adjourned to July.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
