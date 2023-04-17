Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rising Tide Climate activists block coal trains: Shaun Murray, 47, appears in Newcastle Local Court charged after protest

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONE of 50 climate protesters charged after a coal train was stopped in its tracks at Sandgate on Sunday has been granted bail and banned from every Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) operated rail corridor in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.