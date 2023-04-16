A search is continuing for a Newcastle man who disappeared while paddleboarding near Crescent Head.
The 61 year old - whose picture has been supplied, but not his name - failed to return to shore on Saturday afternoon, April 15.
A land and sea search resumed on Sunday morning, but he was still not located at 4pm and the teams were called back in for the night, with the search resuming at 8am Monday.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge said the Newcastle man was last seen by family and friends about 10.30am on Saturday.
He had entered a creek seven kilometres north of Crescent Head on his paddleboard.
The board and paddle were found an hour later on the sand at Ryans Cut.
Emergency services were then notified of his disappearance.
"Police divers are currently conducting a search, which will continue into the afternoon," Ch. Insp. Aldridge said.
"We know the gentleman suffers from a number of health issues and they may have contributed to him coming off his board, or [to him] wandering into the bush."
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District, State Emergency Service (SES), Surf Lifesaving and PolAir are involved in the search.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
