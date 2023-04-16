Newcastle Herald
Search continues for 61-year-old Newcastle man missing near Crescent Head

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated April 17 2023 - 10:22am, first published 8:36am
The missing man's board and paddle were found on the sand at Ryan's Cut. Pictures supplied
A search is continuing for a Newcastle man who disappeared while paddleboarding near Crescent Head.

