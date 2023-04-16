Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two charged over Swan Bay, Port Stephens kidnapping: victims escaped and raised alarm

Updated April 17 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO people have been charged over the alleged kidnapping of a man and a woman who were taken to a house in Port Stephens and held against their will, before the pair managed to escape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.