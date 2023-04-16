TWO people have been charged over the alleged kidnapping of a man and a woman who were taken to a house in Port Stephens and held against their will, before the pair managed to escape.
About 11.40am on Wednesday January 18, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were walking towards a car park on Court Road, Fairfield, before two men wearing balaclavas grabbed the pair and forced them into a vehicle.
The vehicle then exited the car park and was last seen travelling west along The Horsley Drive.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad were notified and commenced an investigation under Strike Force Bultje.
About 12.15am on Friday January 20, the pair escaped a location at Swan Bay before calling a family member who contacted police.
Port Stephens-Hunter police attended and assessed the pair, before they were taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment, including medical assistance for the man who had suffered a severed finger.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives - with assistance from the Public Order and Riot Squad and South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad (RES) - executed two search warrants at homes in Smithfield and Cartwright from 6.45am on Tuesday April 4.
Two men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station, where they were both charged with two counts of take/detain in company with intent to ransom occasion actual bodily harm, and one count each of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
Police will allege in court the pair were taken to a location at Swan Bay where they were held against their will.
The older man was also charged with one count of damage property by fire for a separate incident, where a Molotov cocktail was allegedly thrown towards a home in Bossley Park on Sunday January 22.
Both men were refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court earlier this month, where they were formally bail refused to reappear before Parramatta Local Court on Monday 1 May 2023.
