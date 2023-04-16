Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ted O'Brien will meet with Hunter industry representatives about the shut down of Liddell power station

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow Climate Change and Energy Minister Ted O'Brien. Picture supplied.
Shadow Climate Change and Energy Minister Ted O'Brien. Picture supplied.

Shadow Climate Change and Energy Minister Ted O'Brien will meet with Hunter industry representatives on Monday to discuss their concerns about energy prices and grid instability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.