CLIMATE activists will converge on Williamtown this weekend to talk about the challenges facing the globe and the path to energy transition.
Newcastle climate group Rising Tide will host the national climate conference with speakers from the Climate Council of Australia, First Nations leaders, academics and environmental movement leaders.
Event organiser Shaun Murray said it's important for concerned people to learn about what's at stake in a 'critical moment in history'.
"We're looking forward to hearing updates on the science and policy, and the human impacts of climate change," he said.
"Rising Tide is building a mass movement for climate defence.
"United Nations scientists have given us a survival guide for humanity, it says we must have no new coal, and an emergency transition to renewable energy.
"This is what we are demanding, which is the first step to ensuring a liveable future for us all."
The event was moved from Glenrock Scout Camp to the Worimi Murrook Culture Centre at Williamtown after concerns about adverse Sydney media attention earlier this month.
The 'Climate Camp' runs through to Monday with hundreds of participants expected to attend the workshops and forums.
The first session on Friday afternoon saw First Nation leaders talk about how they protect country and culture from coal and gas mining.
On Saturday morning, participants will hear from Climate Council of Australia climate change scientist professor Lesley Hughes about the latest warnings.
There will also be talks from Dr Ruchira Tulukdar, an Indian-Australian academic about the climate impacts and activism in south Asia; Maria Tiimon Chi-Fang from the low-lying island state of Kiribati, about the climate impacts to her home; and Richard Denniss, Australia Institute director about the 'inadequacy' of the Labor government's climate policy response.
Greenpeace Australia Pacific program director Kate Smolski will speak about the historical role and strategic necessity of non-violent civil disobedience in achieving social change when other paths fail.
The event will wrap up with a peaceful protest involving a convoy tour of the world's biggest coal port facilities and the launch of Rising Tide's Climate Defence Pledge on Sunday.
The pledge will look for more than 10,000 people to commit to a civil resistance movement to demand the end of coal exports from Newcastle by 2030.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
