Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Everything But The Girl are cool with the kids as they re-ignite with Fuse

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
April 14 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn of Everything But The Girl. Picture by Edward Bishop
Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn of Everything But The Girl. Picture by Edward Bishop

JUST like any parents with 20-something children, Everything But The Girl's Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt were thrilled their comeback album, Fuse, is cool with their kids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.