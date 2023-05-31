SEVERAL people were lucky to escape injury in a multi-vehicle crash at Lake Macquarie this week.
The pile-up happened on the Pacific Highway at Bennetts Green - near the Homemaker Centre containing Anaconda and Bunnings Warehouse - on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene after a black Holden Colorado ploughed into the rear of another vehicle, resulting in a literal pile-up of vehicles.
Pictures of the serious prang were circulating on social media.
Police told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday the driver of the black Holden had suffered a medical episode in the lead-up to the crash.
Police said no injuries were reported and no further investigation into the incident was required.
