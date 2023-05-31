Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

PICTURES: Vehicle pile-up outside Homemaker Centre at Bennetts Green

Updated May 31 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SEVERAL people were lucky to escape injury in a multi-vehicle crash at Lake Macquarie this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.