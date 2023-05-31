A large Newcastle rooftop is being sought to host the world's largest demonstration of fully recyclable solar energy later this year.
Printed solar cell manufacturer Kardina Energy is looking for an area of about 600 square metres to install the revolutionary Hunter clean energy invention.
"Hopefully it will be a prominent roof where we can demonstrate the potential of printed solar," Kardina Energy co-founder and chief executive Anthony Letmon said.
"We have had some serious conversations about doing this at various places overseas but we want to do it here so we can say to the world 'look at the innovation that is coming out of our city'. It's going to be a massive statement for our region."
The project will be the latest showcase of the technology, which was invented by University of Newcastle physicist Paul Dastoor.
The organic printed solar cells are printed on a ultra-lightweight, laminate material, similar in texture and flexibility to a potato chip packet.
The material, which delivers unprecedented affordability at a production cost of less than $10 per square metre, was installed on the roof of Beresfield-based logistics company CHEP in 2018.
Kardina Energy features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au.
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions, showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright, Port of Newcastle and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
Kardina Energy, located at the Newcastle Institute for Energy and Resources, is establishing a manufacturing facility for the technology as part of the Trailblazer program, which the university is a partner in.
While Professor Dastoor's technology has become well known locally over the past decade, it is now attracting significant international interest.
"We have done very little publicity but, at the same time, we've had interest from over 100 countries in the last 12 months," Mr Letmon said.
"It ranges from governments and corporations to people in places like Sri Lanka who are looking for a source of low-cost, secure energy."
The company has already rejected offers to move its manufacturing base offshore.
"My history and knowledge of capital markets and growing businesses tells me that you should try and keep the technology as close to home for as long as possible to enable the foundations to be as robust as possible," Mr Letmon said.
It is expected the soon to be established manufacturing facility will create about 400 direct and indirect jobs.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.