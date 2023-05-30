ABC TV show Q+A will be recorded in Newcastle for the first time ever on Monday, June 5.
The live panel show will take place at the Newcastle Conservatorium of Music and will be hosted by David Speers.
The panel includes former Newcastle Knight Alex McKinnon, Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, University of Newcastle Pro Vice-Chancellor Nathan Towney, Minister for Aged Care and Sports Anika Wells and Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Ted O'Brien.
When asked why the program was filming in Newcastle, an ABC spokesperson said Q+A regularly travelled to regions and suburbs to hear directly from different audiences and communities.
"Next week we will hear from the people in the NSW Hunter region," the spokesperson said.
"What do they need right now? Newcastle is a long way from Canberra - are politicians prioritising the issues that really matter to those living outside the capital cities?"
While the topics of discussion are up to the audience, ABC anticipates the conversation will range from health, to sport and concussion, jobs and the energy transition, education and the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Anyone interested in joining the audience can sign up here: abc.net.au/qanda/studio-audience
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
