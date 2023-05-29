Newcastle Herald
Tomago Aluminium expects to play a bigger role in propping up the energy grid

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 30 2023 - 4:30am
Tomago Aluminium has the state's largest interruptible load and can take around 600 megawatts off the state grid within minutes.
Tomago Aluminum is expecting to be asked to cut its power usage more frequently in coming years in an effort to prop-up an increasingly unstable energy grid.

