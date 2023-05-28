POLICE investigating the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools at Port Stephens earlier this month have released an image of a vehicle of interest.
Investigators believe the white ute was used in the robbery at about 9.15pm on May 5, during which tools valued a total of about $60,000 were taken from a property at Bobs Farm.
The vehicle was last seen travelling along Nelson Bay Road, towards Nelson Bay.
Police are appealing for anyone with information that could help with their inquiries to contact them.
CCTV or dashcam footage would be particularly useful, they said.
Tips can be passed on to investigators anonymously through Crimes Stoppers either online or by calling 1800 333 000.
