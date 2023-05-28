Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police release image of ute allegedly used in theft of $60,000 worth of tools at Bobs Farm

Updated May 29 2023 - 10:16am, first published 7:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A vehicle of interest over the theft of $60,000 worth of tools at Port Stephens. Picture supplied
A vehicle of interest over the theft of $60,000 worth of tools at Port Stephens. Picture supplied

POLICE investigating the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools at Port Stephens earlier this month have released an image of a vehicle of interest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.