POP-country star Morgan Evans is headed to Newcastle for his biggest homecoming show.
Evans will play the Civic Theatre on Saturday, September 9 on his seven-date Life Upside Down tour.
The 38-year-old Mount Hutton product will also play Auckland's Powerstation (September 7), The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane (September 11), the Sydney Opera House (September 12), Melbourne's Palais Theatre (September 15), Adelaide's Hindley Street Music Hall (September 17), and Perth's The Astor Theatre (September 19).
In April Morgan released the EP Life Upside Town inspired by the bitter collapse of his marriage with US country starlet Kelsea Ballerini.
The last time the Nashville-based Evans performed in Newcastle was October 2022 when he packed out Mayfield's Stag & Hunter Hotel in a gig that was announced with two days notice.
Evans went to Warners Bay High School before winning the Road To Tamworth competition in 2007, but his big break didn't arrive until a decade later in 2017 when his country-pop single Kiss Somebody topped the US Country chart.
Since then Evans has won Golden Guitars, ARIAs and APRA awards and supported music giants like Taylor Swift, Alan Jackson and Dan + Shay on world tours.
General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 1 at 1pm.
