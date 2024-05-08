When Marie Kondo didn't help: On the perils of moving house

Having got even the most creatively shaped kitchen appliances into boxes with the help of several long-suffering friends, the moving guys arrived, and the stuff was hauled off to our new place. We were all tired, hungry and thoroughly over moving. That's how we ended up with the lids, I think; two of them and the jars that they were once attached to were gone. So gone, I thought they were, I threw the lids out after the first night because I was convinced that the jars must have been Marie Kondoed long ago. I found the jars yesterday.