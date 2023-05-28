Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thieves tow jet ski from Speers Point home in broad daylight, police investigate

Updated May 29 2023 - 8:04am, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thieves tow jet ski from Lake Macquarie home in broad daylight
Thieves tow jet ski from Lake Macquarie home in broad daylight

POLICE have appealed for help from the public in their search for a jet ski and trailer brazenly stolen ion broad daylight from Lake Macqaurie last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.