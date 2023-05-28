Thieves tow jet ski from Lake Macquarie home in broad daylight

POLICE have appealed for help from the public in their search for a jet ski and trailer brazenly stolen ion broad daylight from Lake Macqaurie last week.
A call for help was posted on social media on Monday morning, after the blue and white Yamaha Waverunner and silver trailer were taken from a home on Main Road at Speers Point at about 3.20pm on May 20.
Police said the thieves were believed to have been driving a white ute which had registration plates of TF05YO at the time.
Police are appealing for anyone with information that could help with their inquiries to contact them.
Tips can be passed on to investigators anonymously through Crimes Stoppers either online or by calling 1800 333 000.
