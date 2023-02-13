Hunter Power Project more than a year behind schedule

The Hunter Power Project at Kurri will not be fully operational until December 2024, more than 18 months after the closure of Liddell Power Station.
Snow Hydro's new chief executive Dennis Barnes told Senate Estimates on Monday that the $600 million project had been hit by construction delays due to bad weather. There was no guarantee that costs and timelines would not blow out further, he said.
The 660 megawatt peaking generator was initially due to open later this year to help offset the closure of Liddell, which will close in April.
Mr Barnes said the Hunter Power Project would commence operating in a limited capacity as early as May 2024.
Senate Estimates heard that Snowy Hydro was still working on a business case for the green hydrogen component. The business case is due to go to the government before the 2024 federal budget.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
