Snowy Hydro confirms the Hunter Power Project will not be fully operational until December 2024

By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 13 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 7:28pm
Hunter Power Project more than a year behind schedule

The Hunter Power Project at Kurri will not be fully operational until December 2024, more than 18 months after the closure of Liddell Power Station.

