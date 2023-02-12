ALL Saints' College Maitland has 'removed' a staff member from normal duties following allegations involving a senior student.
College principal Brian Lacey wrote to families on February 11 about the allegation and police investigation, but said he would not be addressing students about it.
Mr Lacey wrote in his letter that the allegation involving the staff member and senior student was reported to the school's leadership on February 1.
"That same afternoon the school reported the allegations to statutory child protection authorities," Mr Lacey said.
"NSW Police are currently pursuing lines of inquiry.
"The staff member has been removed from normal duties pending the outcomes of these inquiries and no further comment can be made at this time."
A NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement to the Newcastle Herald they had "received information relating to the conduct of a teacher in the Hunter area".
"As inquiries are in their infancy, no further comment can be provided," they said.
A spokesperson for the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle said it would not make any comment about the letter's contents.
Mr Lacey said the school and other diocesan agencies including the Office of Safeguarding had been asked not to pursue their own processes or make any comment while police were conducting inquiries.
"This is typical of any situation involving a statutory authority, to ensure the efforts of police or DCJ (Department of Communities and Justice) are not hampered in any way," he said.
"The Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle responds to all allegations of abuse and places the safeguarding of children and vulnerable persons first.
"The diocese also recognises the importance of conducting sensitive inquiries in confidence and we ask that all members of our school communities not join in speculation or sharing of rumours."
Mr Lacey said he had become aware of such speculation and rumours about 'the situation' circulating through the school, community and media.
The Herald understands students across both campuses are aware of the staff member's identity.
"Therefore with the knowledge of the statutory authorities I am letting you know as much as I can," he wrote.
"I will not be making any announcement to our students, it is your right as parents to discuss this situation with your child how and when you believe is best, if at all."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.
