Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Boxes of old uniforms given new purpose at school in Fiji

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 1 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belair Public School P&C volunteer and uniform shop coordinator Lindsay Wachs. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Belair Public School P&C volunteer and uniform shop coordinator Lindsay Wachs. Picture by Peter Lorimer

EACH year schools discard between 100 and 200 kilograms of uniforms, but one Newcastle school is ensuring their old threads don't add to landfill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.