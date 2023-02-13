KNIGHTS captain Kalyn Ponga has described last year's controversial cubicle incident as "one of the most pivotal moments in my life" and vows to "be a better leader" in 2023.
The NRL star fronted the media in Newcastle on Monday morning, almost six months on from the event and just weeks away from round one, offering an explanation for his actions and saying "I was in the wrong".
Ponga says he was "sick" from "food that I had earlier" and teammate Kurt Mann, who was videoed leaving the toilet block at the same time, "was there to help".
When asked what he learnt from that night, while also sidelined with concussion issues and the Knights were losing a game in Brisbane, he responded: "lots of lessons".
"A lot of self reflecting over the off season. Going away and seeing family. It was a period that I'll look back on, hopefully down the track and even now, it's probably one of the most pivotal moments in my life.
"I've learnt a lot from that time and looking forward to this season, I've put things in place now that will help me be a better person and hopefully be a better leader as well."
When asked about what the mistake was, Ponga replied: "Putting myself in that position".
"I shouldn't have been out or anything like that in the first place. I do support the boys and they know that, they know how much I support them at all times. But I guess I was in the wrong there."
Ponga, who turns 25 next month, is expected to return to the field in some capacity during Newcastle's trial against 2022 grand finalists Parramatta on the Central Coast on Friday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
