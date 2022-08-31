NEWCASTLE Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga and teammate Kurt Mann have avoided NRL sanction over their much-publicised toilet-cubicle incident more than two weeks ago.
Ponga and Mann were videoed vacating a Hotel Delany cubicle, at the request of a security guard, on the night of Saturday, August 13, while their teammates were getting beaten 28-10 by the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.
Ponga's father and manager, Andre, subsequently told News Corp his son was sick in the toilet and Mann was merely checking on his well-being.
Both players have been unavailable for selection, Ponga after repeated concussions, and Mann because of a torn quadriceps.
The NRL Integrity Unit nonetheless launched an investigation into the incident, which included drug tests for Ponga, Mann and other unnamed Newcastle players.
The Herald had been told that those inquiries are now complete and that no further action will be taken by the NRL against the two players.
It remains unclear if the Knights will now consider their own disciplinary measures.
The Herald has contacted the Knights for comment.
