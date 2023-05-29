IT'S a shining beacon of light for tired, hungry travellers on the M1 - but Macca's golden arches at the Wyong twin service stations will remain for a limited time only.
A McDonald's Australia spokeswoman confirmed both the northbound and southbound fast food restaurants would close permanently in mid-July and early 2024 respectively as the company's lease expires.
"While we are disappointed these restaurants are closing, we are excited to be opening two new McDonald's restaurants on the M1 at Cooranbong in 2024," she said.
"We look forward to continuing to be part of the local community and serving our iconic Macca's menu at our nearby restaurants, McDonald's Wyong, McDonald's Morisset and from our new exciting restaurants in 2024."
A modified development application for the Cooranbong sites was approved last month, which reconfigured the site layout and made some administrative changes to the original consent.
Lake Macquarie City Council first approved the twin service station early in March, 2022.
It includes plans for a Taco Bell and KFC.
The project was first put forward in 2015 for an expected $33 million. At the time, the Cooranbong Business Chamber and Community Alliance raised concerns it would take business away from Morisset.
Ampol, which owns the northbound and southbound sites at Wyong, has confirmed it will soon start upgrades at its two existing service centres.
A spokesman for the company didn't confirm when the upgrades would begin, but said visitors can expect to dine at Hungry Jack's on both sides of the highway.
"The refreshed sites will include AmpCharge EV charging bays, along with a new convenience offer, including Ampol Foodary, Hungry Jack's and other quick service restaurants on both sides of the highway," he said.
A media representative for Hungry Jack's declined to comment.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
