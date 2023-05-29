Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Wyong twin service stations: McDonald's closes at M1 Wyong and moves to Cooranbong

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 29 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonald's Wyong will close its restaurants at the M1 twin service stations. Picture by Simone De Peak
McDonald's Wyong will close its restaurants at the M1 twin service stations. Picture by Simone De Peak

IT'S a shining beacon of light for tired, hungry travellers on the M1 - but Macca's golden arches at the Wyong twin service stations will remain for a limited time only.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.