Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Column

Some too plain, some plain ugly: our cities need better buildings

By Bradly Perrett
April 26 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You be the judge: Fabric House (bottom left), The Store (centre), tower blocks in Wickham (top right) and suburban residential buildings.
You be the judge: Fabric House (bottom left), The Store (centre), tower blocks in Wickham (top right) and suburban residential buildings.

We need to lift our standards as we lift our density. Too many of our new apartment buildings and townhouses don't look good enough.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.