Hey Zomi: Sisters' innovative period solution born in Newcastle

SISTER-duo Mika Koelma and Zoe Fehlberg say they've revolutionised period care, and they're new venture is gaining attention, and industry recognition.
The Newcastle-based business, Hey Zomi, sells a menstrual disc which is the first of its kind in Australia.
It's the brain-child of Ms Koema, a self-professed outdoor adventurer who felt period products already on the market did not measure up.
"I'd be mountaineering in Italy and have to change a tampon behind a rock and I just thought, 'There has to be something better than this'," she said.
"I tried menstrual cups which damaged my cervix and I struggled with that product, through really learning about my body and menstrual health I thought there had to be a better, reusable alternative."
Five prototypes and a lot of testing later, Hey Zomi was born.
The journey to create Hey Zomi started at the end of 2021, with the disc going to market in April. Ms Koema said that since Hey Zomi officially launched in April 2023, sales have exponentially grown.
"February was our first six-figure month in revenue, so we're definitely here in the market and now we're at a transition point to really grow," she said.
The business achieved a return on investment of over 460 per cent in its first year of sales, she said.
The business was named Outstanding Start Up at the Business Hunter awards last year.
Working out of the I2N Hub in Newcastle, a purpose-built space that supports enterprise skill development, new venture creation and scale-ups, has been a real pleasure for Ms Koema.
"It's so wonderful to have Newcastle as a base for our business," she said.
"We're e-commerce, so I can work from anywhere, but I choose to have Newcastle as our base."
"I've been so happily surprised by how supportive Newcastle is for startups and it's amazing to have people who validate our value proposition for our business."
Made of 100 per cent medical grade silicone, the disc differs from a menstrual cup in that it holds more fluid and is suction-free.
It has a patent-registered handle which makes it easier to remove, Ms Koema said.
"There's nothing you can't do using the disc on your period, run that marathon, scuba dive - we've tested that, and have mess-free period sex when the disc is in place.
"So it's a cool way to do life on your period."
Ms Koema said the average woman spends $20 a month on their period, using 20 pads or tampons over the course of their cycle. One Hey Zomi disc lasts five years and costs $55.
"Reusability was also important for us when it comes to the environment and how many period care products end up in landfill every year, we can change that," she said.
