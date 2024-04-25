Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Hey Zomi: Sisters' innovative period solution born in Newcastle

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 26 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hey Zomi co-founders Mika Koelma and Zoe Fehlberg.
Hey Zomi co-founders Mika Koelma and Zoe Fehlberg.

SISTER-duo Mika Koelma and Zoe Fehlberg say they've revolutionised period care, and they're new venture is gaining attention, and industry recognition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.