Newcastle and the Hunter Energy Evolution series will showcase the Hunter's clean energy and manufacturing capabilities

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Individually they are world class innovators and leaders in their respective fields of clean energy and manufacturing, but collectively these Hunter companies and organisations are driving the region towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

