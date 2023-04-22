Individually they are world class innovators and leaders in their respective fields of clean energy and manufacturing, but collectively these Hunter companies and organisations are driving the region towards a brighter and more prosperous future.
The Newcastle Herald has partnered with Out of the Square Media and Beyond Zero Emissions to present "Newcastle and the Hunter Energy Evolution", a series of videos showcasing the region's innovation and manufacturing capabilities.
The 10 videos will appear on Energyhunter.com.au and NewcastleHerald.com.au from next week.
They feature some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, BME, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright, Port of Newcastle and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
"We had observed these organisations independently doing great work but we hadn't seen it put in context of how the Hunter as a whole was kicking goals" Out of the Square Managing Director Marty Adnum said.
"This series is a testament to these industry leading organisations, which are putting our region in the box seat for future growth"
The series, to commence on Wednesday April 26, will look at topics including the latest innovations in clean energy technology, the importance of manufacturing to the Hunter and the skills that will be needed for the future.
"The thing which stood out during the interviews was the number of people who were adamant about manufacturing in the region," Mr Adnum said.
"We are used to digging up stuff and sending it overseas, whereas these people were actively wanting to manufacture. A lot of smart people have left the region over the years but now people are saying that you can stay in the region, have a world-class education and there will be great career opportunities without having to leave."
Beyond Zero Emissions Hunter engagement lead Sam Mella said the series highlighted the critical role the energy evolution played in Australia's transition to a low carbon future.
"Energy Evolution is a celebration of the efforts and achievements of the power players and a testament to the region's contribution to the clean energy industry in Australia," she said.
"These companies have taken a risk and their success is built on the foundations of the region's energy expertise," she said.
"When you look at how companies in other countries are being supported by governments, [the situation in Australia] is incomparable. If we put government support behind them with renewable energy industrial precincts it will lift the whole region and make us a global energy hub well into the future."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
