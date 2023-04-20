Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Anglican Care Bishop Tyrrell Place nursing home found with 'ongoing issues'

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated April 21 2023 - 8:17am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Bishop Peter Stuart, Anglican Care president, pictured outside Newcastle's Christ Church Cathedral. Picture by Simone De Peak
Newcastle Bishop Peter Stuart, Anglican Care president, pictured outside Newcastle's Christ Church Cathedral. Picture by Simone De Peak

ANOTHER Anglican Care nursing home has failed to get the green light from the aged care watchdog following a site audit which found ongoing issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.