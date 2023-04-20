ANOTHER Anglican Care nursing home has failed to get the green light from the aged care watchdog following a site audit which found ongoing issues.
Residents living at Anglican Care Bishop Tyrrell Place in Cundletown say staffing issues have negatively impacted their personal care, including delays and impacts on toileting and delayed pain relief.
The service has been non-compliant in that area since a site audit two years ago, according to the latest Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission's report.
A February audit revealed clinical care gaps in wounds management and pain relief for two residents, and failure to implement a specialist's behavioural management recommendations for another resident.
In another case, staff did not know one of their residents was on a palliative care pathway.
The assessment team found the needs, goals and preferences of most near-end-of-life residents were generally identified and documented.
However in the case of one person receiving palliative care, the service "did not demonstrate that their pain was effectively monitored and managed" the report said.
A neighbouring Anglican Care nursing home, Storm Village at Taree was sanctioned earlier this year, while Anglican Care's McIntosh Court was found non-compliant in seven out of eight areas following a site audit in September.
Anglican Care Jesmond Grove was found 100 per cent compliant in March, while Scenic Lodge Merewether delivered near-perfect results in 2021.
Two other Anglican Care homes are due for site audits before the end of June.
In a statement issued on Thursday (April 20) Anglican Care said it was cooperating closely with the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (ACQSC) to ensure improved service at each of its residential aged care facilities.
"Anglican Care has demonstrated a clear intention of continuous improvement," the statement said. "This has been affirmed by the ACQSC during regular meetings.
"Anglican Care supports the ACQSC's audit and monitoring processes and is deeply invested in ensuring quality care for all its aged care residents."
The president of Anglican Care, Newcastle Bishop Peter Stuart, has pointed to a "workforce in crisis" as one of the systemic, background issues.
"These cannot be excuses for low standard care but reveal that the long-term solutions for this vital area of care will require continued government action," he said in February in response to the Storm Village sanction.
At the same time, legislation requiring a registered nurse is on premises 24/7 will also come into effect.
CEO of the Aged and Community Care Providers Association Tom Symondson says 80 per cent of aged care providers already have registered nurses rostered 24/7, and many more are close.
"However, the persistent workforce shortages in aged care, made more severe by COVID, meant some providers will struggle to find enough staff by 1 July," he said.
The association has recommended "common sense changes" so that providers who are doing everything they can to meet the target are not unnecessarily penalised, taking time and resources away from caring for their residents."
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
