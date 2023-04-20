BOOM Knights halfback Jesse Southwell says she would be "honoured" to be picked for NSW and make her State of Origin debut in the looming representative fixtures.
The playmaker, who along with older sister Hannah re-signed with Newcastle for five years this week, is eligible for Origin this year after turning 18 in February.
The Cameron Park product required special approval to play in the NRLW last year as a 17-year-old, younger than the required age of 18.
Her age proved no barrier to success, though, with Southwell instrumental in Newcastle's title-winning campaign and named Dally M Rookie of the Year.
So impressive was Southwell, many were shocked she didn't get picked in the Australian squad for the World Cup late last year.
Just weeks before the NRLW season, Southwell won a gold medal playing rugby sevens for Australia at the Commonwealth Games in England.
But she was overlooked for the national rugby league side in favour of more experienced players.
"It's disappointing that I didn't get picked, but that's obviously the way they wanted to go," Southwell said at the time.
But six months on, and coming off a handful of games for Newcastle in the NSW Women's Premiership, Southwell is hoping the Blues come calling.
"Origin is what you want to play when you play rugby league, it's the pinnacle of our sport at the moment," she said.
"I'd be honoured to play, whether I'm in or not.
"There's a lot of really talented athletes out there, especially halves, so we'll see what happens.
"But whatever happens, happens."
The NRL announced last year it would expand the women's State of Origin from a single game to two fixtures this year, but is yet to announce when and where the matches will be played.
They are expected to be held in June.
Southwell's 24-year-old sister Hannah, a four-time NSW representative, won't take part in this year's Origin fixtures. She is still recovering from the ACL injury she sustained in Newcastle's first NRLW match last season.
"I've ruled myself out for that, I think it will be a bit too soon for me to come back," she said. "I'll be happy if Jesse makes the squad.
"I'll cheer on Jesse and hopefully NSW get the win."
The Southwells were the third and fourth players Newcastle have unveiled as recruits for their 2023 NRLW squad, after the announcements of long-term contracts for Tamika Upton (five years) and Yasmin Clydsdale (three years) last week.
More signings are expected to be announced next week, but the club doesn't have to lock in its 24-player roster until late next month.
The NRLW is expanding from six to 10 teams this season and multiple players from Newcastle's premiership-winning squad have moved on, including Kirra Dibb, Emma Manzelmann (Cowboys), Romy Teitzel (Broncos), Bobbi Law (Dragons) and Millie Boyle.
Hannah Southwell, who has played in the competition since its inaugural season in 2018, is confident Newcastle will remain competitive.
"It will be interesting to see how the talent pool goes," she said of the extra teams.
"We're really excited just to keep our core group together and build on those combinations. We've got a lot of girls that have signed for a long period of time now, so we can definitely build on that and look to the future."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
