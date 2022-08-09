Newcastle Herald
Southwell sisters Jesse and Hannah set to play together for Newcastle Knights in 2022 NRLW campaign

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 10 2022 - 10:18am, first published August 9 2022 - 8:12am
TOGETHER: Hannah and Jesse Southwell. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

SHE required the approval of the game's top brass, but teenage footy star Jesse Southwell is set to play alongside sister Hannah for the Newcastle Knights in the upcoming NRLW season.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

