SHE required the approval of the game's top brass, but teenage footy star Jesse Southwell is set to play alongside sister Hannah for the Newcastle Knights in the upcoming NRLW season.
The Knights formally confirmed Southwell's inclusion in their NRLW squad on Wednesday following her return from the Commonwealth Games, where she won a gold medal with Australia's rugby sevens side.
The Cameron Park athlete, still only 17, has been on the Knights' books since signing an historic contract with the club as a 14-year-old - before Newcastle even had a top-flight women's side.
But now, Southwell is ready to take the next step in her rugby league career. She has joined the Knights' NRLW squad for preseason training ahead of the side's first game in a fortnight.
"I'm super excited and I just can't wait to play some footy," Southwell said.
"Thinking about signing a couple of years ago, it's all just kind of come full circle.
"I've been looking forward to playing with Hannah since I can remember.
"She's always been my role model and someone I've looked up to."
The Knights had to seek an exemption for Southwell to play in the NRLW because she is not 18. The cross-code athlete had to complete physical conditioning tests and even meet with league CEO Andrew Abdo to get the final stamp of approval.
Southwell, a halfback, hopes to debut in the season opener on Sunday week.
"I'd love to play every single game," she said. "If I'm playing well enough than I'm hoping I'll be able to do that."
Hannah, 23, has already made 16 NRLW appearances over the past four years at the Dragons and Roosters. She has joined the Knights after claiming a premiership earlier this year with the Roosters.
The sisters have played some games together in the lower grades and Hannah feels her younger sister is ready to make the step up.
"She is young, so it's not going to be an easy path for her, but I think she is more than capable," Hannah said.
"We're all really excited for her to control the field."
I haven't really played with a halfback that does that so well. I'm really keen for her to take control of our team."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
