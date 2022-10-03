Why wasn't Knights tyro Jesse Southwell chosen for the Jillaroos?

FOUR Newcastle Knights NRLW players will represent Australia at the World Cup in England, but it is the omission of their teenage teammate Jesse Southwell that has raised eyebrows.
After the Knights downed Parramatta 32-12 in Sunday's grand final to clinch their maiden NRLW title, their dominance was recognised with green-and-gold honours for Millie Boyle, Tamika Upton, Yasmin Clydsdale and Tamika Upton.
Two other Knights, Shanice Parker and Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, were named in the New Zealand squad for the World Cup, which runs from October 15 to November 22, while Kiana Takairangi is expected to represent the Cook Islands.
There was no place, however, for 17-year-old Southwell, who was the NRLW rookie of the year and produced an outstanding display in the grand final, scoring a try and throwing the final pass for another.
Jillaroos coach Brad Donald indicated Southwell, who recently helped Australia win a gold medal in rugby union sevens at the Commonwealth Games, had been closely considered.
"She has been fantastic and again it shows the health of the game," Donald said.
"She's had a big year, she's played in the Commonwealth Games in rugby as well and had a really first-class performance yesterday.
"She's certainly somebody that will be named in these teams in the future."
But former NRL head coach Garth Brennan, who has mentored Southwell since she played alongside his son in Wests Rosellas junior teams, was baffled as to why selectors had overlooked her for the World Cup.
"If there is a better half in the NRLW then I haven't seen her," Brennan told the Newcastle Herald.
"Regardless of her age, she is a superstar. She won a gold medal in the women's rugby, so it shows age is not an issue with Jesse.
"Her performances throughout the NRLW competition and then on grand final day showed her class."
Brennan said it was not the first time in Southwell's rugby league career that she had been denied opportunities because people were concerned she was "too young".
"If she keeps getting snubbed by rugby league, then they could lose her," he warned. "Rugby can offer travel around the world.
"She's just been to the Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics will be coming around again soon.
"That has to be a real attraction - winning an Olympic medal on the biggest stage in world sport."
Southwell paid tribute after the grand final to Brennan, who helped the Knights recruit her, as well as her sister Hannah and a host of other key players.
"Someone else I can't credit enough is Garth Brennan," she said. "He has given me tips on how to be a better half."
Boyle is the only one of Newcastle's four Jillaroos to have previously played in a Test match.
Upton, who like Boyle won two premierships with Brisbane before joining the Knights, was player of the match in Sunday's decider and will compete with Sammy Bremner (Sydney Roosters) for Australia's No.1 jersey, after St George Illawarra's Emma Tonegato was surprisingly overlooked.
Johnston, the first NRLW the Knights signed, has continually improved over the club's first two seasons and her performances in the past few weeks virtually demanded selection.
Clydsdale, who won a premiership with Sydney Roosters before joining Newcastle, scored a try in Sunday's grand final and was just shaded by Upton for the Karyn Murphy Medal.
She has already represented Australia in rugby union and touch football.
