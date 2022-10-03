FOUR Newcastle Knights NRLW players have been named in the Australian Jillaroos squad for the World Cup in England after Sunday's grand final triumph.
The Knights downed Parramatta 32-12 to clinch their maiden NRLW title, and their dominance was recognised with green-and-gold honours for Millie Boyle, Tamika Upton, Yasmin Clydsdale and Caitlan Johnston for the World Cup, which runs from October 15 to November 22.
Boyle has inspirational as Newcastle's skipper and produced a true captain's knock in the grand final.
Upton, who like Boyle won two premierships with Brisbane before joining the Knights, was player of the match in Sunday's decider.
Johnston, the first NRLW the Knights signed, has continually improved over the club's first two seasons and her performances in the past few weeks virtually demanded selection.
Clydsdale, who won a premiership with Sydney Roosters before joining Newcastle, scored a try in Sunday's grand final and was just shaded by Upton for the Karyn Murphy Medal.
Boyle is the only one of the Newcastle quartet to have represented the Jillaroos previously.
Jillaroos coach Brad Donald spoke highly of 17-year-old Newcastle halfback Jesse Southwell and said there was little doubt she would be a strong candidate for future green-and-gold honours.
As expected, there were no Newcastle players named in Mal Meninga's Kangaroos squad.
