The City of Newcastle will host a celebration for the Newcastle Knights NRLW champions on Tuesday.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes confirmed the civic reception would be held at City Hall from 5.30pm and encouraged all supporters to come along.
The Knights women triumphed 32-12 over the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon before returning to home soil with the trophy that night, where they were greeted by a rousing reception at Wests City.
Cr Nelmes said the team was "the pride of our great city".
"What an incredible result for the mighty Newcastle Knights! In just their second season in the NRLW, they are Premiers after an amazing season," she wrote on social media.
"They have inspired Novocastrians all season long, but none more so than our local girls and women. Dedication, hard-work and determination, the Knights exemplified it all to go all the way."
