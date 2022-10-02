Knights fullback Tamika Upton simply the best in NRLW grand final

Parramatta coach Dean Widders described her as a "big-game player", Knights mentor Ron Griffiths says "we wouldn't trade her for anyone else" and Newcastle captain Millie Boyle reckons "she's my favourite player to play with".
Knights fullback Tamika Upton admits it was a "massive decision" to make this season's move to the Hunter from an all-conquering Broncos squad, but feels Sunday's NRLW premiership was "very special to my heart".
Upton, who says Newcastle is "definitely" where she wants to stay, received the Karen Murphy Medal for a scintillating performance in the 2022 grand final.
She scored a try, helped set up two others and not only looked safe under every high ball, but ran with intent after every kick return to make 181 metres throughout the 70 minutes.
"I'm very honoured to receive this, but five other girls could have got this medal," Upton told the Newcastle Herald amid the celebrations.
"The players that needed to step up, stood up. I honestly don't think any player out there didn't do their job.
"It was such a battle out there and you obviously don't play for the individual honours."
Upton drew multiple defenders in the lead up to Newcastle's first try midway through the first half, reducing the margin to 6-4 having weathered an early storm.
Shortly after the break the 25-year-old, born the same the Knights won their first men's title, then sliced through the Eels' defence in a similar fashion to fellow No.1 Robbie O'Davis from 1997.
It was Upton's fifth try from five appearances this season, having missed the last two rounds with a calf injury, and 12th overall in her career.
And with the game hanging in the balance with five minutes left, following a try disallowed at the other end of the field, Upton threw a key pass as the ball went through five sets of hands for Kiana Takarangi to score the clincher at 22-12.
"Honestly, I'm just so proud of everyone's effort out there," Upton said.
"I'm out the back while all the rest of the girls slug away in the middle and make all the tackles."
The Queensland custodian, sporting her solo medal and another premiership ring, felt satisfied with this year's shift south to Newcastle.
"As soon as I made the decision to come here, my head and heart were here," she said.
"Obviously I've been repaid and I've made some really good friends. I love Newcastle and it was the best decision for me. I've never really enjoyed my footy more."
Knights prop Boyle, leading from the front with an inspirational display featuring 271m, was also a contender for best on ground.
Rookie halfback Jesse Southwell, with a try and multiple assists, and homegrown Roosters recruit Yasmin Clydsdale, who made a team-high 32 tackles and clinched her second NRLW crown inside 12 months, were also outstanding.
Upton, Boyle, Southwell and Clydsdale have all put themselves in the frame for next month's World Cup with the Jillaroos squad expected to be named on Monday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
