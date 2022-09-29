They were tipped from the outset to be this year's premiers and are the overwhelming favourites for grand final glory in NPLW Northern NSW this weekend.
But Warners Bay captain Elodie Dagg says the only pressure to win is being applied by themselves.
The Panthers lost just two games and drew once in 21 outings to secure the premiership with 55 points, three clear of second-placed Broadmeadow and light years ahead of Charlestown (41) in third and grand final opponents Newcastle Olympic (34) in fourth.
They have been unbeaten in their past 13 games and much of their success can be attributed to the additions of Newcastle Jets trio Cassidy Davis, Tara Andrews and Lauren Allan this year.
They also picked up lethal striker Adriana Konjarski, who also has national league experience and scored a competition-high 38 goals this campaign.
But it has not just been the feats of the high-profile quartet that have made the club so successful.
Captain Elodie Dagg, who was last season's player of the year, credits the performances of rising talents such as defender Amy Gosling as equally important.
"I wouldn't say they have exceeded expectations, they've met them, because anyone in the senior squad knows that the depth we have in club is really good," Dagg said.
"Anyone can come in and get the job done and work well together because we've been building this team for three years, and it's testament to the team and the club that we've made the grand final again."
A clinical Warners Bay beat Magic 6-1 in the major semi-final to seemingly cruise into the grand final while Olympic survived two sudden death matches to join them.
It will be a repeat of the 2020 grand final, which Olympic won 3-2. Finals were abandoned last year due to COVID.
"Honestly, the only pressure we have is put on by ourselves, within the team itself," Dagg said.
"We put pressure on ourselves to perform to what we consider to be our standard. Even if we win a game, we're always looking to where we can improve and do better."
The 26-year-old midfielder is lining up for her third first-grade grand final. She won the 2014 title decider with the Emerging Jets but lost with Warners Bay two years ago.
Gosling on the other hand is set for her first after establishing herself in the Panthers' top team this year.
"I was originally supposed to be in reserve grade," the 21-year-old defender said. "I wasn't starting first grade and then I got put up in pre-season one game and I haven't gone down since.
"I am pretty nervous. It's going to be a lot of pressure, but I keep getting told it doesn't happen often so I'm pretty excited just to have that experience."
She is also relishing playing alongside so many high-profile players.
"I say this all of the time to my parents, you don't get this chance often," Gosling said.
"I feel like I've improved so much since I've been able to train with all of them, and they're such a good bunch of girls as well."
