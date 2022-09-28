CAITLIN Moran has welcomed support in the wake of a controversial incident and turned her attention to playing football as she continues an unlikely career revival.
The former Jillaroos halfback, who thought her playing days were over after damaging an ACL in 2018, now has the chance to claim an NRLW premiership with the Newcastle Knights less than a month after making her long-awaited debut in the competition.
Sunday's grand final against the Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium follows a difficult off-field period for the 25-year-old Hunter product, who was recently banned for one match and given a suspended fine.
The NRL integrity unit handed down the highly-publicised punishment on September 13, prior to the last round, in relation to the Indigenous player's social media post about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"I've had more support than I have negative," Moran told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm not one to let anything get to me at all. Nothing really phases me or bothers me. I've got a job to do. I'm here to play football. That's what I'm going to do, just focus on that.
"I can regularly shut all that stuff out and move on. Mentally, I've had nothing but support being around the girls and, outside of football, being around family and friends."
Moran was named as 18th player on Tuesday, but was elevated to the bench in Newcastle's semi-final victory last weekend after being listed in the same position.
"Just to be part of it. Doesn't bother me if I'm on the field or not, I'm still going to do what I can for the team," she said.
The Muswellbrook junior, who helped Australia clinch the 2017 World Cup and was bound for the inaugural NRLW the next year before her injury setback, says the upcoming title decider marks a "surreal moment".
"Just what I've overcome and what I've gone through to get back to where I am. It hasn't been an easy road," she said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
