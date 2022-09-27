KNIGHTS captain Millie Boyle knows the importance of the battle in the middle of the ground and backs Newcastle's forwards to get the job done against Parramatta's pack in Sunday's NRLW grand final at Accor Stadium.
Boyle, her front-row partner Caitlan Johnston and recently-promoted lock Kayla Romaniuk will face off with the likes of in-form Kennedy Cherrington and Eels captain Simaima Taufa, who avoided suspension after being put on report last weekend.
The Knights named a virtually unchanged team on Tuesday with Boyle not only welcoming that consistency of personnel but also the challenge from opponents in a bid for the 2022 title.
"I've been playing with and against Simaima for a few years now and she's a great competitor. Kennedy has been playing great footy as well," Boyle told the Newcastle Herald before Tuesday's open training session.
"But I'm really excited about our team to play as well. I know Caitlan Johnston is really excited to get out there, this is probably one of her first grand finals in a while. Little Kayla Rom who has come up from development, she's had some really big shoes to fill but she's done it really well.
"We know they're a great team and they're hitting form right now, we need to beat them to it."
Newcastle listed the same starting 13 from a 30-6 victory over St George Illawarra Dragons in Sunday's semi-final at Suncorp Stadium while injured Parramatta centre Tiana Penitani (quad) is racing the fitness clock.
Makenzie Weale has been promoted to the bench in front of 18th player Caitlan Moran, however, Knights coach Ron Griffiths made a late switch the other way before last start.
"It's great everyone from last weekend is fit and healthy and ready to go again. Having that bit of consistency from last week definitely helps this week," Boyle said.
Parramatta have reached the decider following back-to-back wins, denying three-time champions Brisbane Broncos a spot in the top four and knocking out minor premiers Sydney Roosters in the play-offs.
Newcastle arrive with a more consistent 4-1 record over the five regular rounds followed by success in the semi, having not registered a point in their inaugural season earlier this year.
"By no way do we think we're the best team in the comp, but we just know we can play together really well. Play for each other at the end of the day," Boyle said.
