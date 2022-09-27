Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle council draft Sustainable Waste Strategy aims to double recycling rate by 2030

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
September 27 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aim to double city's recycling rate in next eight years

Recycling rates in Newcastle will have to double in the next eight years to meet the federal government's target for 2030 as the council rolls out a strategy to divert more waste from landfill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.