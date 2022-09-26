It was a finals feast for Newcastle sports fans over the weekend, capped off by the heroic Newcastle Knights' NRLW side sealing an historic first grand final appearance.
In their second season, the Knights women have gone from wooden spooners to championship contenders.
They are set to face Parramatta in this weekend's title decider after a dominant 30-6 win over the Dragons in the semi-finals in Brisbane on Sunday.
The performance came after the Knights' Jersey Flegg team had gone painstakingly close to clinching their first title since 1992.
The question raised by Newcastle Herald sports editor Robert Dillon over the weekend was how many of these talented Knights' Jersey Flegg players will go on to become first-graders in the town's NRL side.
The result may have ended Hamilton's five-year reign but Hawks coach Marty Breen felt the future looked bright.
It took a 10th inning and was three years in the making, but Toronto beat perennial powerhouse Belmont in the Newcastle Baseball first-grade grand final at Miller Field on Sunday to collect their fourth consecutive premiership.
Belmont were playing in a remarkable 30th consecutive first-grade grand final but could not mark the occasion with glory.
The one-run win came in an extra inning after the two teams were locked at 6-6 following the ninth.
Olympic finished fourth but have survived two sudden death finals to line up what will be a repeat of the 2020 championship decider, which was won by Olympic.
The women's grand final will be played at No.2 Sportsground this Sunday (5pm) after the men's match (2pm).
The Maitland Pickers are again the toast of NSW Rugby League clubs, securing back-to-back state titles with a 36-12 victory over Sydney side Hills Bulls in Sunday's end-of-season conference final at CommBank Stadium.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
