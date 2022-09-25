Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights lose thrilling Jersey Flegg grand final to Penrith 19-18 in golden point

By Max McKinney
Updated September 25 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:30am
Knights under-21s coach Tony Gleeson hailed his side for displaying a "Newcastle spirit" that very nearly took them to the club's first Jersey Flegg title since 1992.

