Newcastle Olympic beat Broadmeadow Magic 3-1 in NPLW Northern NSW preliminary final at Magic Park on September 24, 2022

Updated September 24 2022 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
Georgia Amess, pictured during the 2020 finals series, set up a goal and scored another on Saturday night as Olympic secured a place in the October 2 grand final. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle Olympic beat Broadmeadow 3-1 in the NPLW Northern NSW preliminary final at Magic Park on Saturday night to line up another grand final showdown with premiers Warners Bay.

