Newcastle Olympic beat Broadmeadow 3-1 in the NPLW Northern NSW preliminary final at Magic Park on Saturday night to line up another grand final showdown with premiers Warners Bay.
Olympic will be brimming with confidence for the championship decider, which will be a repeat of the last one held in 2020, after back-to-back spirited wins in the finals series.
While Warners Bay cruised into the October 2 grand final with a 6-1 victory over second-placed Magic in the major semi-final, fourth-placed Olympic had to survive two do-or-die matches.
They scored two stoppage-time goals to defeat Charlestown 3-2 in the elimination semi-final on September 18 then ended Broadmeadow's season six days later in an emotion-charged local derby.
Magic looked the more determined in the early stages, winning ball with conviction and creating more attacking opportunities without reward and going into the sheds locked in a 0-0 stalemate.
But Olympic took control in the second half and within six minutes of the break had broken the game open through striker Jemma House.
Danielle Nicol's throw in the 51st minute was played on by Chloe Hinde to Georgia Amess, who got in behind the Magic defence down the right and fired a shot at goal. It was swatted away by goalkeeper Alison Logue and House buried the rebound at the back post with two Magic players on her.
House made it 2-0 in the 63rd with a clever chip from just inside the 18-yard box. The goal came from a free kick on halfway. Within two plays Jorjia Hogg lofted the ball towards goal and Hinde flicked it on into the path of a loose House. A retreating Logue got her fingertips to the ball but could not stop it going in.
Hinde again proved provider in the 73rd, this time for Amess to finish from in front in the 73rd and give the visitors a 3-0 advantage.
Magic pushed numbers forward as they chased the game and put a shot over the bar before substitute Emily Loader Weston found the back of the net in the 85th.
Maddie Dean made a charging run up the middle of the park then played the ball wide to Rhali Dobson, who curled the ball into the goalmouth. Olympic teenage shot-stopper Sienna Williams parried away the threat but Loader Weston buried the scraps.
The hosts sprayed another chance in front of goal shortly after.
The grand final will be played at No.2 Sportsground on October 2 at 5pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
