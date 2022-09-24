Merewether the toast of Hunter Rugby after overpowering Hamilton to win first premiership in 11 years

IT was two years in the making, but Merewether Carlton are finally the toast of the Hunter Rugby Union
The Greens willed their way to a 19-7 triumph over Hamilton in a dour grand final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
It wasn't the most spectacular decider. Constant drizzle and a southerly made handling difficult.
But where it mattered most, in the effort areas, the Greens delivered in spades.
Breakaway Rhys Bray worked himself into the ground and loosehead prop Dave Puchert wasn't far behind. nside centre Will Frost was a constant threat in the centres and Sam Bright plotted the Greens around the park.
Merewether led 10-7 at half-time. But, with the wind at their back, Hamilton were close enough if good enough.
But the injection of lock Kade Robinson and blindside breakaway Michael Dan just after the break, ensured the Greens stayed on the front foot.
Sam Bright did the rest, kicking three penalties to seal the win and send the Greens faithful into delirium.
It was the Merewether's first premiership since 2011. The party could last another 11 years.
Halfback Eli McCulloch, who scored the Greens only try, was in tears, captain Sam Rouse rode on the shoulders of a fan. Wild scenes.
It was the first Hunter Rugby Union grand final since 2019. The 2020 campaign was wiped out by COVID-19 and the pandemic halted last season after 15 rounds.
Merewether were top of the table when the season was stopped.
The squad stayed together and finally reaped the rewards.
Bray was a deserved winner of the John Hipwell Medal for the best player on the ground.
The Green's victory also ended Hamilton's record run of five straight premierships from 2015-19.
Merewether breakaway Lachy Miller rattled Hamilton winger Harry Brett with a brutal front-on hit in the first minute in an otherwise nervous start by both sides.
LIneout throws went astray, passes were knocked on as the rain turned what shaped as an open, expansive game into a slugfest.
The Greens struck the first blow when McCulloch sold a dummy at the base of a ruck and then slipped through two defenders to reach out beside the posts. It was a mirror of his five pointer in the major semi-final.
Bright added the extras for 7-0.
However, the lead was short-lived.
Three minutes later, Hamilton prop Chris Hemi charged at the line and was pulled down just short. Two phases later, he burrowed over from close range for his 30th try of the season. Billy Clay converted for 7-all
Merewether were reduced to 14 men in the 20th minute when Miller was sent to the sinbin for a shoulder charge.
The Greens hung tough. They somehow held Hamilton lock Seva Rokobaro up over the line and didn't concede a point while Miller was off.
Hamilton lost Liam Bowden to a yellow card in the 38th minute for repeated infringements. Bright landed the ensuing penalty for 10-7 at the break.
The Hawks missed the organisational skills of suspended fly-half Paul Dan. Billy Clay gave them field position with his kicking and used his power to get over the ad-line but their attack was clunky.
Dan came on for Miller in the 45th minute and Robinson was introduced three minutes later. They worked in tandem, making inroads close to the ruck to put the Greens on the front foot.
Clay missed a penalty attempt in the 59th minute.
Merewether were reduced to 14 men again when hooker Brad Lauder caught Angus Brown high.
Again the Greens didn't wilt.
Bright added a penalty in the 70th minute to provide breathing space before adding another in the 75th to seal the win. He kicked another on fulltime to complete the rise.
Hamilton were gallant. Brown tried his heart out, Steve Lamont was tireless and Taufu Kinikini carried the ball strongly.
But in the end, it was the Greens day out.
